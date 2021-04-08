Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX – Activated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from the IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX – Placed OF Billy Hamilton on the 10-day IL. Purchased the contract of OF Nick Williams from Schaumburg training facility. Transferred LHP Jace Fry to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS – Purchased the contract of 1B Preston Palmeiro from High Point(N.C.).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES – Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS – Placed RHP Dellin Betances on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Trevor Hildenberger from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS – Optioned LHP Ben Braymer to alternate training site.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA – Suspended Toronto Gs DeAndre Bembry and Fred Van Fleet and Los Angeles G Talen Horton-Tucker for one game without pay. Fined Toronto F OG Annuoby $30,000 and Los Angeles F/C Montrezl Harrel $20,000 for an on-court altercation.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS – Waived G Jerome Robinson.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS – Signed S Dean Marlowe to a contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS – Named Russ Callaway offensive quality control coach and Ryan Anderson and Carter Blount defensive quality control coaches.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES – Waived LW Drake Caggiula.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS – Traded D Riley Stillman, C Henrik Borgstrom and RW Brett Connolly as part of a five-player deal.

FLORIDA PANTHERS – Traded D Lucas Carlsson and C Lucas Wallmark for three players, pick. Designated D Riley Stillman and RW Brett Connolly for assignment taxi squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC – Signed CB Alan Franco as designated player via transfer from Argentine Primera Division to a five-year contract and will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.

FC CINCINNATI -Acquired $250,000 in general allocation money, a 2022 MLS superdraft first-round selection plus future performance-based incentives from the LA Galaxy in exchange for the discovery priority for Valenciennes FC W Kevin Cabral.

INTER MIAMI CF – Named Xavier Asensi chief business officer.

LA GALAXY – Signed W Kevin Cabral to a five-year contract with a one-year option pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS – Named Vicky Lynch chief business officer.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT – Signed MF Chinyelu Asher, D Camryn Biegalski and F Cali Farquharson to national team replacement contracts.