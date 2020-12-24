Tigers sign RHP José Ureña to $3.25M, 1-year deal

DETROIT (AP)The Detroit Tigers signed right-hander Jose Urena to a $3.25 million, one-year deal Wednesday.

Urena can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses based on starts, $50,000 each for 15, 18, 21, 24 and 27.

The 29-year-old starter has spent the past six season with the Miami Marlins, compiling a 32-46 record with a 4.60 ERA in 142 games, 98 starts.

Urena struggled through the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He went on the COVID-19 injured list in late July, returned to make five starts in September but broke his right forearm when he was struck by a line drive in his final outing. He finished the season 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA.

”Once Jose became available, we had him identified as a player that could come in and help our ballclub win games,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said in a statement. ”We’re excited to add his experience pitching at a high level, and know he’ll contribute to our young staff in significant ways.

”Jose has a great ability to navigate a lineup and limit damage, while keeping his team in the game, which is exactly the stability we’re looking for heading into the 2021 season.”

—

