Tim Anderson returns for White Sox, hopes to come to life vs. Orioles

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson approves of his club’s weekend promotion, a bobblehead depicting him mid-bat flip following a 2019 home run against the Kansas City Royals.

“I’m very pleased with it,” Anderson said. “It shows exactly what I’m doing and what I do.”

Fans at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday figure to have a few extra chances to see Anderson reenact the gesture shown in the giveaway. Friday’s game against the visiting Baltimore Orioles was postponed due to inclement weather, prompting the teams to schedule a straight doubleheader beginning at 2:10 p.m. ET Saturday.

With respect to Anderson’s bobblehead likeness, the White Sox are more elated to welcome their real-life leadoff hitter back to the lineup as they seek their fourth win in five games. Anderson missed the past two games with left thumb soreness, and the ailment was especially troublesome when he attempted to grip a bat.

“I couldn’t really get that feeling,” Anderson said. “Those two days of rest and our training staff did a great job getting treatment. Those two days definitely helped me, and I feel like I’m back in the spot where I need to be.”

Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini wasn’t part of manager Brandon Hyde’s posted lineup Friday.

The club leader in home runs (11) and RBIs (42) was hit by a pitch in the right elbow in the first inning of Baltimore’s 5-1 loss to the White Sox on Thursday, the Orioles’ 10th straight defeat.

“We dodged a bullet with Mancini,” Hyde said. “He’s feeling a lot better. The elbow’s still sore, but he feels like he should be good to go in the next day or two.”

Baltimore, which last lost 10 in a row from June 12-21, 2019, will try to keep its skid from worsening.

“Right now we’re finding out about our players,” Hyde said. “We’re facing really good competition and struggling offensively some nights. It is what it is.”

Two veteran pitchers are slated to match up in the opener, as Orioles right-hander Matt Harvey (3-5, 6.31 ERA) opposes White Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel (3-1, 4.28 ERA).

Harvey, who has yielded at least five earned runs in each of his past three starts, is 1-1 with a 0.47 ERA in four career appearances against the White Sox, including three starts, with 20 strikeouts in 19 innings.

Keuchel will aim to improve on his outing Sunday at the New York Yankees, when he allowed six hits and three runs, one earned, in a season-low-tying four innings. In eight career starts against the Orioles, he is 3-2 with a 2.81 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 48 innings.

The pitching matchup in the nightcap features Baltimore left-hander John Means (4-0, 1.79 ERA) against White Sox righty Lance Lynn (5-1, 1.51 ERA).

Means is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two career starts against the White Sox.

Lynn limited the St. Louis Cardinals to three hits and one run in seven innings on Monday. The veteran is 2-1 with a 3.90 ERA in six career appearances against the Orioles, including four starts.

