STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Nicolas Timberlake had 20 points in Towson’s 67-55 win over Stony Brook on Saturday night.

Timberlake also added six rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (10-6, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Sekou Sylla scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds. Charles Thompson shot 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Seawolves (6-10, 2-1) were led in scoring by Tyler Stephenson-Moore, who finished with 15 points. Stony Brook also got 12 points from Kenan Sarvan. In addition, Keenan Fitzmorris had 11 points.

Towson took the lead with 16:20 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 30-22 at halftime, with Thompson racking up 12 points. Timberlake scored a team-high 15 points in the second half to help the Tigers secure the victory.

Towson’s next game is Wednesday against Delaware on the road, and Stony Brook hosts Drexel on Thursday.

