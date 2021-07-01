Timbers-Austin FC Preview

Low-scoring Austin FC have bolstered their attacking ranks with the signing of Senegalese striker Moussa Djitte.

The 21-year-old joins from French side Grenoble Foot 38, for whom he scored 15 goals across all competitions over the past two years.

Djitte’s arrival was confirmed on Wednesday and comes less than a week on from head coach Josh Wolff admitting his side were in desperate need of some more firepower.

Austin have scored just six goals in their opening 11 matches – the lowest tally of any MLS side – and are without a goal in their last three outings.

Djitte will not be eligible for Thursday’s clash with the Portland Timbers at Q2 Stadium, where Austin are winless in two, but the arrival will no less be a boost.

“He played at a really good level,” director of football Claudio Reyna said.

“Ligue 2 in France is a breeding ground for top talents into Ligue 1 which then feeds into all the great leagues around Europe. It’s an excellent league that he’s coming from.”

For now, Wolff will have to rely on the likes of Jon Gallagher, Cecilio Dominguez and Jared Stroud to lead his attack against a Timbers side without a win in their last two games.

The visitors were beaten 1-0 by Minnesota United last week and have dropped to seventh in the Western Conference ahead of their first ever meeting with expansion side Austin.

“Austin have probably missed the final touches, the end product. A lot of the other things have looked good,” said Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Austin FC – Brad Stuver

Wolff’s side may not have scored many goals, but they have also not let many in at the other end of the field – just 11 all season, which is the joint second-best return in the Western Conference. Goalkeeper Brad Stuver has played a big part in that strong defensive record with four clean sheets in 11 appearances, including shutouts in three of his last five outings.

Portland Timbers – Marvin Loria

The Timbers’ loss of form has not been helped by a number of injury issues, plus the absence of Yimmi Chara and Felipe Mora due to their Copa America exploits. Loria was among those absent for the loss to Minnesota but has traveled with the squad to Texas. His expected return is a boost, having scored twice in his last five appearances.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Timbers have note won any of their last three away matches against MLS expansion teams (D1 L2). Their last away win over an MLS newcomer was a 1-0 victory at New York City FC in April 2015.

– Austin FC are the third team in MLS history to fail to score in the first two home matches in franchise history after the Red Bulls (then MetroStars) in 1996 and the Miami Fusion in 1998. New York’s first home goal came in the 72nd minute of their third home match (Cle Kooiman own goal) while Miami’s was scored in the 27th minute of their third home match by Jerry Tamashiro.

– Portland have won just two of their 25 visits to Texas in MLS (D11 L12, including playoffs) with both wins coming in Dallas (in 2014 and 2018). The Timbers have already made two trips to the Lone Star State in 2021, losing to Dallas and drawing in Houston.

– Austin FC have the largest underperformance compared to its expected goals value this season, scoring six goals on an xG of 12.9 (-6.9). Austin have overperformed their expected goals against by a league-high 9.4 (11 GA vs 20.4 xGA), meaning there have been 16.3 fewer goals than expected in Austin’s matches this season (17 total goals, 33.3 xG).

– The Timbers failed to score despite attempting 22 shots against Minnesota on Saturday. Portland’s two shots on target were the fewest in any match in which they have taken 20 or more shots in their MLS history.