Timbers-FC Dallas Preview

FC Dallas coach Luchi Gonzalez knows his team have to get their first win of the season on the board, albeit they are facing one of MLS’ best sides in the form of Portland Timbers.

Dallas drew their opener against Colorado Rapids, before losing to San Jose Earthquakes in game two.

A home match against Portland is next up, with the Timbers having recovered from a defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps to beat Houston Dynamo prior to earning a CONCACAF Champions League draw against Club America.

However, Dallas won on penalties in the MLS Cup playoffs meeting between these sides last year.

“It’s really important and we’re looking for our first win,” said Gonzalez. “We weren’t able to do so here at home against Colorado and it wasn’t going to be easy against San Jose, although I thought we could’ve scored first but it didn’t go that way.

“This is a group, since I’ve been the coach, that responds and I know they want to show a response this Saturday in front of our home fans, against a team that we’ve got a rivalry with. We’re excited and looking forward to doing so and executing on Saturday.”

Blake Bodily marked his first MLS start for Portland with an assist in the win over Houston, and the 23-year-old is thrilled to have got his senior career up and running.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of since before I can remember,” he said.

“I can remember coming to games at Portland even before I was on the academy so being able to make my start and make a bit of an impact is super special to me.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Dallas – Ricardo Pepi

– Ricardo Pepi came on to score in the loss to the Earthquakes, and Gonzalez backed the youngster to have a strong season. He said: “Pepi’s always ready. He’s efficient. He’s still young. But all the potential’s there. I love his mentality.”

Portland Timbers – Blake Bodily

– It was an impressive display from Bodily against Houston. Playing up front, he had one attempt – which was on target – and created one chance (his assist for Dairon Asprilla’s opener). He made way just before the hour, but his future looks bright.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Timbers, who led MLS in xG difference last season, outperforming their expected goals by 12.8 (46 scored, 33.2 expected), are second to last in xG difference this season at –1.9 (2 goals, 3.9 expected). Only Nashville SC (-2.4) is worse.

– Cristhian Paredes scored on both ends in Portland’s 2-1 win over Houston on Saturday night. He is the second Timbers player to score a goal and an own goal in a match after Futty Danso against D.C. United in May 2014.

– Dallas have collected just one point from its first two matches, their worst start to a season since 2011 (also one point). The one goal through two matches is also the worst scoring start to a season for Dallas since 2011 (also one goal).