Pablo Mastroeni is after one final push from his Real Salt Lake players with everything on the line in Sunday’s showdown with Portland Timbers.

RSL are winless in five matches, collecting only two points over that period, and sit outside the MLS Cup Playoffs spots heading into their final regular-season fixture.

However, Mastroeni’s side can leapfrog opponents Portland with a victory at Rio Tinto Stadium on Decision Day, meaning their destiny remains in their own hands.

“We’ve fought hard the whole season to put ourselves in this position,” Mastroeni said. “It’s a better position than we were in last year, when we had to go away to get the win.

“We know exactly what we have to do, we have the fans behind us. You come to these games, and it’s serious, you know what’s at stake.

“I think the most important thing is to be operating from a place inside. It’s autopilot. Not overthinking things. Doing what you do and doing it well.”

Portland followed up a 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew with a crushing 95th-minute loss at the hands of Los Angeles FC last time out.

The Timbers must now avoid defeat this weekend if they are to land a post-season spot, and coach Giovanni Savarese is backing his players to pick up the result they need.

“We will bounce great,” he said when asked how he expects his side to respond to the late LAFC loss. “We just need to be in the right mindset, get up and fight again.

“We’re just a team that never gives up. At least the coach is never giving up. I will do my best to make sure the team is as ready as they can be.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Real Salt Lake – Sergio Cordova

No team in the West has scored fewer goals than RSL’s 40 this term, with only two players – Cordova (nine) and Jefferson Savarino (six) – scoring more than three times. All it takes is one goal for the hosts this weekend, though, and Cordova netted for the first time in five outings last time out in what will surely be a confidence booster.

Portland Timbers – Dairon Asprilla

The Timbers may be two games without a win, but you can back them to score this weekend as they have done so in each of their past 19 matches. Asprilla kept that run going with his goal against LAFC, with that his ninth of the MLS campaign – no Portland player has managed more (Jaroslaw Niezgoda also has nine).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Portland have had as much success at Real Salt Lake as any visiting team, winning six times in Sandy, more than any other visiting team since the stadium opened in 2008 (including playoffs).

– Real Salt Lake are winless in their past five games (D2 L3), managing just two total goals in that time. The five-match winless run equals RSL’s longest of the season as they have not gone six in a row without a victory since September 2016 to April 2017 (13 straight including playoffs).

– The Timbers have lost only two of their past eight away matches (W2 D4). The Timbers have lost just six away matches all season after losing at least eight on the road in each of their previous six full seasons dating back to 2015.

– Finding consistent scoring has been an issue for RSL this season, as only Cordova (nine) and Savarino (six) have scored more than three times. RSL are the only team with only two players that have scored more than three goals this season.

– Before last Sunday’s defeat to LAFC after going into half-time scoreless, the Timbers were the only MLS team undefeated when tied or leading at the half this season (W10 D8). The Timbers have scored an MLS-high 73.1 per cent of their goals (38/52) in the second half.