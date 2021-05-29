Timbers-Union Preview

Two of MLS’ top sides go head-to-head this weekend, as Philadelphia Union host Portland Timbers, and Giovanni Saverese was full of praise for Jim Curtin’s work.

The Timbers have only won three games so far this season, but are dealing with an injury crisis – Andy Polo the latest player to suffer.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, sit third in the Eastern Conference and are unbeaten so far in 2021, and Saverese hailed the consistency that Curtin has managed to implement.

“The ideas are very clear from Jim to the group. You can see that they understand exactly the movements that he’s looking for from his group, and that has allowed them to be successful,” he said.

“The minor tweaks that they had made this year, because now they don’t have Aaronson, that changes a few details in the way they play. But overall, he’s got the same team that we know.

“That’s why I’m saying this is going to be a challenging match, it’s going to be a good game, they have some players that can change the game in moments, and they’re very disciplined in what they do.”

Saverese’s praise was returned by Curtin, who said: “We’re going into a very difficult opponent against Portland, they’re battling a long list of injuries, Gio and his staff have done an incredible job navigating the Champions League, getting results while missing so many key players, it speaks to the depth they have.

“Obviously it starts with (Diego) Valeri. A tough test, a very well coached, organized team. We want to go into the break with a good result but most importantly a performance on the offensive side of the field that is more us, more Union.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Philadelphia Union – Kacper Przybylko

Kacper Przybylko has been in good form for Union as of late, scoring twice across the last three games with Philadelphia taking seven of the nine points on offer.

Portland Timbers – Felipe Mora

Portland’s strength in depth was evidenced last week, as Felipe Mora came off the bench to score twice in a 3-0 win over in-form LA Galaxy.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Timbers have had an MLS-high four goals scored by substitutes this season including a Mora brace off the bench against the Galaxy on Saturday. He became the second Timbers player to score multiple goals off the bench in a match after Fanendo Adi, who did so three times, last in 2016.

– All six of the Union’s goals this season have been scored inside the box after they led MLS with 11 goals from outside the box last season, four more than any other team in the league.

– Portland have won two straight matches, including a 2-0 win at San Jose Earthquakes in their last away match. The Timbers have not kept consecutive away clean sheets since July 2016 (in two draws) and have never recorded two straight away wins with clean sheets in the club’s MLS history.

– Philadelphia’s last two games have been 1-0 victories over New York Red Bulls and D.C. United. This is the first time the Union have recorded consecutive 1-0 wins since September-October 2013.

– The Timbers have won five straight matches against the Union, including a 2-1 victory in the semifinal of the MLS is Back Tournament. Portland’s four straight regular season wins over the Union equals Philadelphia’s second-longest losing streak against a single opponent in regular season play. They lost five straight to the Red Bulls from 2011 to 2013.