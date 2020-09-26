Timbers-Whitecaps FC Preview

Giovanni Savarese hopes Portland Timbers can make the most of their away match against Vancouver Whitecaps being played at their own Providence Park home.

With Canadian teams unable to host matches north of the border, the Timbers will benefit from home comforts for their designated road trip.

It is a second straight Cascadia Cup clash for Portland, who are aiming to build on a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders in midweek.

“We’re coming from a very important result against a good team, a team that is our rival, a team [against whom] we needed to accumulate three points,” Savarese said.

“At home, it’s something we didn’t do in the two previous matches. It gives us the confidence to make sure that we continue to go in the same direction.

“Now, after three days, we play again against Vancouver. But the good thing is that, even though it’s an away game, we’ll play in Providence Park.

“We have to make sure we utilizes it in the best possible way, making sure that at home we’re the strongest team.

“We showed that in the previous match against Seattle. We have to stay on the path, with the same mentality.”

Meanwhile, the Whitecaps are reeling from a 6-0 defeat at Los Angeles FC, meaning coach Marc dos Santos has little time to worry about the surroundings.

“After the game against LA, the last thing I think about is where flags are going to be and where we’re getting changed,” he said. “That’s the last of my concerns right now, preparing this game. I don’t know where flags are going to be – I don’t really care – and I don’t know if we’ll use the home locker room.

“It’s [the media’s] job to evaluate. Is this really a home game? That’s my question.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vancouver Whitecaps – Lucas Cavallini

Canada international Cavallini has struggled to find his feet in MLS. After netting his second goal of the season off the bench against Real Salt Lake, he started at LAFC but managed just a single shot, with his average position on halfway. He needs to get involved on Sunday.

Portland Timbers – Yimmi Chara

Cavallini might hope his MLS career takes off in a similar fashion to Chara’s. The winger had to wait for his first Portland goal but, since he was teed up by brother Diego against San Jose Earthquakes, now has three in three – including the derby winner at home to Seattle.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Whitecaps had won three straight against Portland before losing 3-1 in the most recent meeting between the sides in August 2019. Those three wins came after winning just four of the first 22 MLS meetings between the sides (D7 L11).

– Vancouver suffered the joint-worst defeat in club history on Wednesday, 6-0 at LAFC. It was the third time the Whitecaps have conceded six times in a match, also conceding six in a 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in 2018 and a 6-1 defeat to LAFC in 2019.

– Portland are behind Seattle Sounders for the top spot in the Western Conference only on goal difference as both teams sit on 21 points. Portland are just one point off the best 13-match start in club history as they collected 22 points in 13 matches to begin the 2013 and 2018 campaigns.

– The Whitecaps and Timbers have held the least possession of any teams in MLS this season, Vancouver keeping 40.8 per cent, lowest in MLS, and Portland 44.3 per cent. Only Inter Miami (363.8) attempt fewer passes per match than Vancouver (378.4).

– Jeremy Ebobisse’s past three MLS goals have all been scored via headers (four including MLS is Back knockouts) as he is the only player with three headed goals this season. Since the start of the 2019 season, Ebobisse has scored eight headed goals, more than any other player in the competition.