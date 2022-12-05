SPOKANE, Wash. (AP)Drew Timme scored 29 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, and No. 18 Gonzaga closed the game on an 11-0 run to rally past Kent State 73-66 on Monday night.

The nation’s longest home win streak was extended to 69 games but not without a major scare by the Golden Flashes. Kent State led 66-62 with 3:38 left after Miryne Thomas’ 3-pointer, but the Bulldogs tightened on the defensive end and got a handful of big plays offensively to hold off the Flashes.

Julian Strawther added 14 points for Gonzaga (6-3).

Thomas led Kent State (6-3) with 16 points, including four 3s.

NO. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE 60, TROY 55

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Matt Bradley scored 19 points and San Diego State beat Troy.

Darrion Trammell made a layup in traffic, converted two free throws and forced a key steal in the final three minutes to seal the win for the Aztecs (7-2).

Aamer Muhammad scored 21 points for the Trojans (6-4).

Both teams had been averaging about 80 points per game. Troy relied on a pesky defense to limit the Aztecs to 4-for-22 shooting on 3-pointers.

—

