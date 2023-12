SHENANDOAH, Texas (KETK)- The Timpson Bears made it to the state semi-finals for the fourth straight season.

The Bears look to finally get over the hump and make it to the state championship game in Arlington.

Early in the game, the Bears found themselves down but they did not panic and rode their star player Terry Bussey.

The Bears made a come back and won 35-21 to advance to the state championship game in Arlington on Wednesday at 7pm.