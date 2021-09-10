Tina Charles moves into 2nd place on WNBA rebounding list

WASHINGTON (AP)Tina Charles had 26 points and 16 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 82-74 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Charles moved past Rebekkah Brunson (3,356) for second place on the WNBA career rebounding list, trailing Sylvia Fowles (3,674).

Washington (11-18) moved into a tie with the New York Liberty for eighth – the final playoff spot. The Mystics go on the road to face Chicago and New York, followed by a home game against Minnesota to close the regular season.

Atlanta (7-22) was eliminated from playoff contention.

Theresa Plaisance had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Washington. Natasha Cloud added 13 points, six assists and four steals. The Mystics had 20 assists on 29 field goals.

Courtney Williams led the Dream with 23 points. Monique Billings added 14 points and 10 rebounds, Tiffany Hayes had 13 points, six assists and four steals, and Aari McDonald scored 11 points.

