Titans announce deal with All-Pro long snapper Morgan Cox

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a one-year deal with All-Pro long snapper Morgan Cox bringing him back to his home state.

The Titans announced the agreements Thursday along with defensive lineman Denico Autry and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm as they finalize the paperwork with their free agent signees.

The Titans went through a couple of different long snappers last season, releasing veteran snapper Beau Brinkley last November after he played 135 games over nine seasons for the franchise.

A four-time Pro Bowl long snapper, Cox has played 165 games in 11 seasons with Baltimore after going undrafted out of Tennessee in 2010. A native of Collierville, Tennessee, Cox played three seasons with the Volunteers.

Autry agreed to terms with the Titans on Monday after spending the past three seasons with Indianapolis, Tennessee’s AFC South rival. Autry has 30 1/2 sacks, 53 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and three fumbles recovered. He’s had 20 sacks over his past three seasons, including 7 1/2 last season.

The defensive lineman liked what the Titans have going on in Tennessee. Being able to play the Colts twice a year also played a factor in picking the Titans. Autry said Thursday those games will be real personal for him.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Lamm has started 27 of his 74 games. The six-year veteran spent the past two seasons at Cleveland where he started two games at right tackle and one at left. He started 13 games at right tackle for Houston in 2018.

