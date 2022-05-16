NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans have signed veteran defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker and cornerback Kenneth George.

The Titans also placed safety Jamal Carter on injured reserve Monday.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Walker has played 49 games in five seasons with Denver and Houston. He has 12 1/2 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits after being a second-round pick at No. 51 overall out of Florida State by Denver in 2017.

Walker spent last season with Houston where he had 31 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and seven quarterback hits.

The 6-foot George played 33 games in four seasons at the University of Tennessee.

Carter played one game with the Titans last season, and he has played 29 NFL games in his career with Denver and Atlanta.

