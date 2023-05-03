TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The TJC Women’s basketball program is not only focused on winning championships but preparing student-athletes to take that next step in their college careers.

Today, three Apaches took that step, signing with four-year universities, and building on a growing legacy at Tyler Junior College.

“This is the first time that we’ve ever had three freshmen signing to go to the next level.”

When you come into the Apache ladies’ basketball program you’re going to have to bring your lunch pale to work.

“It’s the hard work I mean, if you want to come to TJC, especially playing under Coach T, You got to want to work hard. I promise you, if you think you’ve worked hard, you haven’t worked hard enough,” said Sian Phipps.

“These young ladies will come in and showcase their talent and showcase what they can do at this level. People believe they can do it at the next level,” added Head Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard.

That hard work and dedication got these three athletes to the next level

“They are coming back to junior college because those junior college kids are coming in, tried and true. They’ve been through programs. They have rules and they’re hungry. And I feel like you want a kid that’s hungry versus a kid that’s already eaten several times,” said Tillis-Hoard.

“It actually makes me emotional because it’s like, I put in the work that no one’s seen. Like I’ve put in the work in the classroom as well, like to be able to even get this opportunity. I’m blessed just to be here,” said Atria Dumas.

“I’m extremely blessed to be able to do so. You know, it took a lot of hard, long, hard fight nights and nights in the gym, mornings in the gym, stuff like that. But I kind of always knew I would get to this point. Like I said, I just didn’t think I would get here this quickly. But you know, thank you to Coach T for getting me here and helping me get there,” Phipps said.

Players feel TJC is run like a mini D1 school and will help prepare them for their next challenge.

“What we’re in this business for is bigger than trying to win that national title. It’s getting those kids to the next level. And if they can spend three years at the next level getting honed in, we’d rather them do that in two years at junior college, in two years at their next program,” explained Tillis-Hoard.

“Just being aggressive and taking leadership and just being able to take responsibility for things I did in the past and just grow from it,” added Victoria Dixon.

“That just shows that this program has the experience, they have the vets, they have everything that they need to get you to the next level just as a whole,” said Dumas.

Throughout their ups and downs, these ladies want the players that come behind them to stay focused and keep their eyes on the prize:

“If you stay on top of your grades, it kind of eases the process a bit. And then I would say on top of that, you got to do more work outside of just practicing and games, and then it takes more work on your own individually,” said Phipps.

“Really mentally prepare yourself but also be able to put in the extra work that you should be putting in, regardless of who’s out there watching you,” said Dixon.