TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Before the TJC women left for Lubbock, they got a chance to celebrate their accomplishment one last time in Tyler, earning an at-large bid to the NJCAA women’s basketball tournament.

But while they had some fun, they plan on getting down to business next week, believing their best basketball is still yet to come.

Apaches will begin their tournament journey against Walters State on Tuesday at noon at the Rip Griffin Center on the Lubbock Christian University campus.