TJC Apaches moving on to the next level

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Junior College Apaches had three players going to a division one program while the other is going to a really good division two football program.

Matt Mitchell is excited to go to the next level and play for Henderson State.

“Feeling pretty good, just trying to bring my talents there and help them accomplish what they want to accomplish…it’s home, it’s where I’m from and it always feels good to go back,” said Matt Mitchell.

Xavier Benson is going to Oklahoma State to play linebacker and the coaches say he is a universal linebacker that can play all over the field.

Now teammate Kolby Savage is going to big 12 rival Kansas State, he is excited to go against Benson since they played each other in high school.

“Even at practice we go at it with each other to see who practices harder, so it’s always a competition with me and him, it’s going to be pretty fun, I’m going to enjoy it a lot. I mean it’s just football at the end of the day but I will enjoy the competition,” said Kolby Savage.

Benson says he cant wait to go Oklahoma state and be apart of Cowboy nation.

“I’m feeling really grateful, I have a lot of gratitude, nothing for granted. Always appreciative in the moment, that’s just how I am. It gave me a really humble feel. It’s very raw out there and not about glamour it’s more focused on football and what your personal success is and it’s a growth at Oklahoma State. You can tell they keep going up and I love everything about it,” said Xavier Benson.