TYLER, TEXAS (KETK)-The Tyler Junior College Apaches Women’s soccer team took on the Hill College Rebels Saturday night in the South District Finals. The winner gets an automatic bid to the national tournament. After the first half of play the game was scoreless with alot of good defense from both sides. But later in the match both teams got their offense going and TJC pulled out the 2-1 win to punch their ticket to Nationals in Georgia!
