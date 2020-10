The Tyler Junior College Apache baseball will begin its quest for a three-peat Saturday when they host Centenary Saturday in a double-header at 1:00pm at Mike Carter Field. The back-to-back national champs will begin the season as the top-ranked team in NJCAA Division III. Their softball counterparts open their second campaign as a program Friday in the Galveston tournament.

Watch the video to see the previews and to hear from both teams.