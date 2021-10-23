TJC Baseball honored for their 2021 National Championship

TYLER, TX (KETK)-Today TJC honored the 2021 division 3 national championship team. This team won the program’s 6th national title and 5 out of the last seven years. Tyler’s last trip to the world series was in 2018, but after just a two-year absence, partially due to the covid-19 pandemic, the apaches made the most of their opportunity, dominating the field, and bringing home the school’s 65th overall national title.

The Apaches had several all Americans along with a golden glove winner and a NJCAA player of the year! the player and coaches were excited to do this honor in front of their fans and family.

“There is just very few atmosphere’s like this to where you can create this atmosphere with these fans, these families and friends of Apache baseball and provide this atmosphere and to be able to celebrate this team and to do it in front of your home crowd is very special,” tells Head Coach Doug Wren.

“Its a great honor, a national championship, you don’t get this often, you don’t really get to get it ever unless you’re apart of something special. This team is the best team I ever been apart of in my life, best group of guys, best coach and could not ask for anything more,” declares Former player Alec Williams.

“It feels awesome, we put in a lot of work, it was a long season and finally getting to see the hardware makes it feel like it all paid off,” exclaims Former Player Miguel Vega.