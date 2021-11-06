TJC Men’s soccer team punches their ticket to the national tournament

The Tyler Junior College Apaches Men’s soccer team played in the South Gulf District final Saturday and for a chance at the national tournament. It was a defensive battle all night long but late in the 2nd half, Tristan Singh puts a header in the net to put the Apaches up one. TJC wins the game 1-0 and punches their ticket to the national tournament next week in Tyler.

“It was a sloppy first half but in the second half we settled down a little bit. I thought the first half was a roller derby and the second half it was a little bit better but there was a lot of effort and whenever you get into these district finals there is always a lot of emotion,” explains Head Coach Steve Clements. “The loser doesn’t know if their getting into the tournament or not so everybody plays hard like its the last game of the season, so proud of our effort and proud of our boys. “At least we get to be apart of it and we know we’re apart of it and we will look forward to trying to play a little bit better and have a good week of work and try to see how good we can do.”