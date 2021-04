TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The TJC Apaches got a chance to stretch their legs and take out of some of their early season frustrations on Saturday, hosting the Rezolution Prep Academy Wildcats.

Tyler won in dominant fashion, beating RPA 61-6, and picking up their first victory of this spring football season.

The Apaches will get back to conference play next week when they hit the road and face Northeastern Oklahoma A&M this coming Saturday.