Tyler, Texas (KETK)- The Tyler Junior College Apaches are back in action taking on the Northeastern Oklahoma Norsemen and it was a defensive battle late in the ball. After trailing 10-0 at the half, the Apaches opened the third quarter with a big-time touchdown from Tray Taylor. After that, the Apaches offense turned the ball over multiple times but when it counted they made plays.

With the game on the line, TJC quarterback Jaden Pete scored the touchdown to force overtime. In overtime, the Apaches kicked a field and had to play defense.

After a NEO touchdown was called back due to an illegal man downfield, on the next play TJC’s Sam Fongang intercepted the pass to seal the 16-13 win.