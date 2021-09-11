TJC wins against Navarro College

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Tyler Junior College Apaches looking to get back on track after dropping one to Kilgore last week as they host Navarro College. It was a slugfest until the end, TJC pulls out the high scoring win 69-57. Apaches Quarterback General booty throws 8 touchdown passes.

