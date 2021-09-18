TJC wins second straight game at home

TYLER, TX (KETK)-Tyler Junior College Apaches were back in action Saturday night against RPA college prep. After a slow start the offense picked up, the Apaches cruise to a big 48-7 win. TJC wins their second straight game after losing to Kilgore College.
