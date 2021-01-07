Tommy Paul and Sam Querrey win openers at Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP)Tommy Paul made the most of his home-court advantage Thursday, sweeping Ji Sung Nam of South Korea 6-1, 6-4 in the first round at the Delray Beach Open.

Paul, who lives in Delray Beach, came into the tournament seeded fifth and ranked a career-high No. 52. He’s one of 13 Americans in the draw.

No. 6-seeded Sam Querrey, the 2016 champion, hit 13 aces and saved six of seven break points to beat fellow American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4. American Sebastian Korda swept Kwon Soon Woo of South Korea, 6-4, 6-4, and next plays Paul.

Gianluca Mager of Italy rallied past American Ryan Harrison 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Thiago Monteiro beat fellow Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci 6-3, 7-5 and next faces No. 2-seeded John Isner.

The hard-court tournament was moved up to early January as part of a shuffling of the professional tennis tour schedules during the pandemic.

