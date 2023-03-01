LONDON (AP)Brentford striker Ivan Toney expressed his concern Wednesday about the process behind his impending disciplinary hearing on gambling charges in the wake of what he described as “press speculation” that he is facing a six-month ban.

Toney has been charged with a total of 262 breaches of the Football Association’s gambling laws, dating back to 2017.

Sections of the British media reported Tuesday that Toney had admitted to the majority of the breaches and was facing a lengthy spell out of the game.

The striker took to social media to criticize the governing body over what he perceives to be potential lapses of confidentiality as he prepares to argue his case.

“I was shocked and disappointed to see press speculation yesterday and today about The FA investigation process concerning me after I have been told by The FA that it is a confidential process until any decision has been made,” Toney wrote on his Instagram stories.

“It is especially disturbing for me to read that The FA is saying I shall be banned from football for 6 months before there has even been a hearing, and it does make me worried about the process.”

Toney said his lawyers will be writing to the FA “to request that they conduct a leak inquiry.”

“This is the second time stories have appeared in the newspapers – the last time was just before the selection of the England World Cup squad,” he wrote.

The FA hasn’t made an official comment on the case.

