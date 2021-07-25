Top Fuel star Steve Torrence wins NHRA Sonoma Nationals

SONOMA, Calif. (AP)Top Fuel star Steve Torrence won the NHRA Sonoma Nationals on Sunday for his third straight victory and second to open the three-race Western Swing.

Torrence, the points leader and three-time defending series champion, beat Leah Pruett in the final with a 3.757-second run at 327.98 mph. He has six victories this season and 46 overall.

”I went up there and was a little antsy on the (starting line) and just got away with it,” Torrence said. ”I did everything possible to screw that final round up. These Capco boys are unbelievable and I’m just the fortunate guy who is blessed to drive it. It’s so much fun racing here and we’ve still got the hopes alive to go sweep the swing.”

The Western Swing will end next week at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona.

Robert Hight raced to his third straight Funny Car win at the track, Aaron Stanfield topped the Pro Stock field, and Karen Stoffer won in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Hight beat Matt Hagan with a 3.971 at 322.50 in a Chevrolet Camaro SS. He has three victories this season and 53 overall.

Stanfield won for the second time this year, topping Dallas Glenn with a 6.557 at 209.56 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Stoffer raced to her 10th career win and first since 2019. She beat Andrew Hines with a 6.798 at 197.36 on a Suzuki.