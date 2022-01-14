Top hockey prospects game in Canada postponed due to virus

KITCHENER, Ontario (AP)A showcase game in Canada featuring prime prospects eligible for the NHL draft has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Canadian Hockey League announced the move Friday. The CHL said a new date for the game will be released at a later time.

The 2022 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game was originally scheduled for Feb. 2 at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, home of the Ontario Hockey League’s Rangers.

The announcement came as complications due to the highly transmissible omicron variant has led to the postponement of several OHL games. The league has postponed 57 games so far this season, though some of those dates have since been rescheduled.

The CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game features NHL draft-eligible talent from the OHL, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League – the three major junior hockey leagues operating under the CHL umbrella.

—

