Top-ranked Ash Barty withdraws from French Open with injury

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP)Top-ranked Ash Barty withdraws from French Open with injury.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51