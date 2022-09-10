FARGO, N.D. (AP)Cam Miller threw for two touchdowns, Hunter Luepke scored twice and FCS top-ranked North Dakota State defeated North Carolina A&T 43-3.

Miller threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Zach Mathis 2 1/2 minutes into the game and pulled away with a 21-point second quarter.

Miller threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Luepke, and Luepke scored again after James Kacsor returned an interception to the Aggies 1. TK Marshall’s 10-yard run made it 36-3 at halftime.

Dawson Weber scooped up a fumble and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown, tying a school record to make it 43-3 the in third quarter. The defense also scored in a 56-14 win over Drake last week.

The Aggies (0-2) lost two fumbles and were intercepted once. Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 127 yards.

The Bison (2-0) play at Arizona next week.

