TYLER, Texas (KETK)– The top of seniors from around beast Texas were chosen to represent their high schools’ in an the Azalea Orthopedics All-star game.

The games will be played Saturday, April 9, with the girls game tipping off at 5:00 p.m. and the boys game at 7:00 p.m.

Both games will be held in the Wagstaff gym on the campus of Tyler Junior College.

All the players say they are grateful for this opportunity.