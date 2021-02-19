Torino wins 1-0 at Cagliari to boost hopes of staying up

MILAN (AP)Torino boosted its chances of escaping relegation after it beat fellow struggler Cagliari 1-0 in Serie A on Friday.

Brazilian defender Bremer scored the winner in the 76th minute as Torino moved five points clear of 18th-place Cagliari and the relegation zone.

It was Torino’s first win under new coach Davide Nicola after he had been in charge for four successive draws.

Cagliari had the better chances but the momentum shifted in the closing stages and Torino scored when Rolando Mandragora swung in a corner from the right and Bremer headed in at the back post.

Fiorentina moved 10 points above the relegation zone after winning 3-0 at home against Spezia, which slipped closer to the bottom three.

Gaetano Castrovilli changed the match when he came off the bench on the stroke of halftime, setting up the opener for Dusan Vlahovic early in the second half and scoring another for Fiorentina in the 64th.

Valentin Eysseric added the third eight minutes from time.

Spezia, which stunned AC Milan 2-0 last weekend, remained nine points above the drop zone.

