ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Toronto missed Major League Soccer’s playoffs for the second straight season, eliminated with a 4-0 defeat to Orlando City on Saturday night.

Facundo Torres scored in the ninth minute and Ercan Kara doubled the lead in the 22nd. minute. Lukas MacNaughton had an own goal in the 47th and Tesho Akindele capped the scoring in the 84th.

Toronto (9-16-7), the 2017 MLS champion, is 13th among 14 teams in the Eastern Conference, ahead of only D.C. United.

Pedro Gallese stopped three shots for Orlando (13-12-6).

Toronto hosts Miami on Sept. 30. Orlando plays at New York City on Oct. 2.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.