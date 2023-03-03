Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan hopes the Five Stripes can maintain their “positive energy” against Toronto FC, having returned from injury to help them start the 2023 MLS season with a dramatic win.

Two stoppage-time goals from Thiago Almada – the second in the ninth additional minute – saw Atlanta overturn a 1-0 deficit at home to the San Jose Earthquakes last Sunday.

Having seen his own season curtailed by injury in 2022, Guzan is desperate to help Atlanta improve on a poor campaign which saw them finish 11th in the Eastern Conference, well adrift of a playoff spot.

“I still have that burning desire and feel that I can compete at the highest level and be an asset to the group,” Guzan said.

“I’m focused purely on helping the group win games, and ultimately helping this club get back to where I know it can be.

“There’s a lot of good people at this football club that deserve the applause and the plaudits and the positive energy. And all of that comes with winning soccer games.”

While Atlanta enjoyed a positive start to the new campaign, Toronto were on the receiving end of a demoralizing defeat in almost identical circumstances.

Leading 2-1 going into the final minute, Toronto suffered a 3-2 reverse at D.C. United as Christian Benteke’s late header was followed up by Theodore Ku-Dipietro in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

“There’s a lot to take, but there are certainly positives in the way we went about things and we’ll try to build on that,” coach Bob Bradley said.

“If we can continue to grow and not give away too many chances and control games, then I’d like to believe that that will make a big difference in the overall defensive record.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United – Thiago Almada

Almada scored his team’s two goals in their season opener and shares top spot in the early MLS goalscoring charts for 2023, alongside Julian Carranza, Daniel Gazdag and Jordan Morris. Argentina’s 2022 World Cup winner attempted eight shots overall on the opening day, the highest tally in the MLS.

Toronto FC – Matt Hedges

Hedges leads Toronto with five tackles following the first game of the season. Hedges joined the Reds ahead of the new campaign after leading FC Dallas’ charts for tackles (464) and tackles won (334) since 2010. If Toronto are to have any chance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, center-back Hedges will have to be on top form.

MATCH PREDICTION – ATLANTA UNITED WIN

Atlanta have won their first two home games in each of the last three MLS seasons, and they will fancy their chances of continuing that streak against Toronto.

The Five Stripes have not lost any of their last six regular-season home games against Toronto, though the Canadian outfit have earned three draws during that run.

Toronto also ended Atlanta’s 2019 season with a 2-1 win in that year’s Eastern Conference final, but they look unlikely to provide a repeat after losing six games in a row in a run stretching back to the end of 2022.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Atlanta United52.0 percent

Toronto 21.7 percent

Draw 26.3 percent