Sounders break record with opening 13-game unbeaten streak

SEATTLE (AP)Kelyn Rowe and Raul Ruidiaz scored and the Seattle Sounders ran their season-opening undefeated streak to an MLS-record 13 games, beating the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Seattle (8-0-5) broke a tie with the LA Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014) for the streak mark.

Rowe opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with his first MLS goal since 2018. Alex Rodan settled a deflected ball and sent it across goal for a redirection by Rowe.

Ruidiaz scored his 10th goal of the season, tied for the MLS lead, in second-half stoppage time by finishing Brad Smith’s cross.

Seattle has won its last eight matches with Houston (3-4-6) to match its longest winning streak over an opponent. The

TORONTO FC 3, REVOLUTION 2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – Yeferson Soteldo, Kemar Lawrence and Tsubasa Endoh scored in the first half and Toronto FC beat New England to snap a six-game losing streak.

Assistant coach Javier Perez directed Toronto after first-year coach Chris Armas was fired following a 7-1 loss to D.C. United on Saturday. Toronto (2-8-2) entered 19 points behind Eastern Conference leader New England (7-3-3) in the standings.

Carles Gil and Adam Buksa scored in the second half for New England.

The start was delayed nearly 90 minutes because of lightning.

FIRE 3, ORLANDO CITY 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Robert Beric broke a tie in the 72nd minute and Chicago beat Orlando City.

Chicago (3-7-2) won its second straight game, while Orlando (6-3-3) lost consecutive regular-season matches for the first time since August 2019.

Boris Sekulic and Chinonso Offor also scored for Chicago. Andres Perea connected for Orlando.

MONTREAL 2, NEW YORK CITY FC 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Romell Quioto and Mason Toye scored and Montreal beat New York City FC to run its unbeaten streak to five.

Quioto ran onto a through ball played by Djordje Mihailovic and beat goalkeeper Luis Barraza to give Montreal (5-3-4) a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute.

Keaton Parks scored in the 29th minute for New York City (5-4-2), and Mason Toye tied it from the penalty spot in the 43rd.

LOS ANGELES FC 2, AUSTIN FC 0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Jose Cifuentes and Diego Rossi scored and Los Angeles FC beat Austin FC for the expansion club’s first loss at Q2 Stadium.

LAFC (5-4-3) won its second straight game on the road after not winning away from home in its previous eight tries. Austin dropped to 3-6-4.

REAL SALT LAKE 4, WHITECAPS 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) – Damir Kreilach scored twice and Real Salt Lake beat Vancouver.

Albert Rusnak and Anderson Julio also scored for Real Salt Lake (4-3-4).

Vancouver (2-7-3) is winless in eight games.

GALAXY 3, FC DALLAS 1

CARSON, Calif. (AP) – Rayan Raveloson and Kevin Cabral scored their first MLS goals and Los Angeles beat Dallas.

Raveloson headed home a corner kick by Victor Vazquez in the 17th minute. The 21-year-old Cabral scored in the 27th. Ethan Zubak scored his first goal of the season for the Galaxy (8-4-0) in the 51st minute.

Franco Jara scored in the 71st minuite for Dallas (2-5-5).