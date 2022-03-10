Bob Bradley will be hoping Toronto FC can show lessons were learned from last week’s defeat to the New York Red Bulls when they visit the Columbus Crew.

Toronto are in Ohio on Saturday looking to get their young season back on track following a 4-1 reverse at the hands of the Red Bulls in their home opener.

It was not the introduction to a home crowd new coach Bradley would have hoped for, even if his team dominated the possession and were caught on the counter four times before the break.

Bradley certainly was not offering up any mitigation post-match, instead turning his focus towards this trip to the Crew.

“There were good things in the first half, but it’s impossible to then say we’re playing well when we’re down 4-1 at half,” Bradley said.

He added: “It was a really tough day. I can’t speak about positives because, at the end of it all, it’s just not good enough in the balance.

“So you look hard at it, work through it, and we’ll be ready for next week.”

The Crew are also coming into this match determined to atone for last week, even if they did not lose at the San Jose Earthquakes.

Conceding a stoppage-time equaliser to a team who played most of the 3-3 draw with 10 men felt like defeat for Columbus and coach Caleb Porter, though.

“It’s a long season – obviously it’s game two and it’s a disappointing point,” Porter said. “It’s a point on the road, but it’s three points in our hands that we don’t take.

“We have to learn from it. The season is about learning along the way as we get points. It’s about growing through the disappointments.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Columbus Crew – Lucas Zelarayan

Zelarayan would have been particularly dismayed by the Crew’s draw, having scored twice to set them on their way to victory. He has netted three of his team’s seven goals so far this season and will be key to exploiting Toronto’s defence again in this match.

Toronto FC – Lukas MacNaughton

Toronto would hope Carlos Salcedo will have better days than he did against the Red Bulls, part of a defence that conceded four times in the first half before he committed a foul in the second that earned a retrospective red card and suspension this week. He was substituted later in that game for MacNaughton, who will now hope to get a chance to impress.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Crew beat Toronto 2-1 in the last meeting between the sides in May 2021, just their fifth win in the last 21 meetings with Toronto (D6 L10, including playoffs) dating back to 2014. Columbus have not recorded consecutive wins over the Reds since a four-match winning streak in 2012-13.

– Columbus conceded in the 84th and 96th minutes to end up drawing with San Jose on Saturday. It was the first time Columbus failed to win a match in which they led by two goals in the 80th minute or later since a 2-2 draw from 2-0 up against Chicago in April 2009.

– Toronto are winless in eight straight matches (D4 L4) after a 4-1 defeat to the Red Bulls on Saturday. All four New York goals were scored in the first half, the first time Toronto have conceded four goals in the first half of a match in the club’s MLS history.

– Zelarayan scored two goals, both from outside the box, against San Jose on Saturday. Zelarayan has scored 13 goals from outside the box since joining MLS in 2020, more than twice as many as any other player in regular season play in that time.

– Toronto have averaged 61.6 per cent of the possession over their first two matches, the only MLS team who have held over 60 per cent of the ball in the opening two weekends. The Reds held at least 60 per cent of the ball only three times in 34 matches in the 2021 campaign.