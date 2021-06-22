Toronto FC-Nashville SC Preview

Toronto FC coach Chris Armas believes his team create their own problems, as they look to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat to Orlando City when they face Nashville SC.

Toronto have not won in four matches, and made it three defeats on the bounce as they mounted a comeback against the Lions, only to concede late on.

“We dig ourselves holes,” a frustrated Armas told reporters.

However, he was adamant he is the right coach to get Toronto – 12th in the Eastern Conference – back on track.

“I don’t want to talk about why those things happened because they are happening. You can see what happened, but I saw my team fight and like I told them, I’ll figure this out.

“We have the pieces. We have enough – we have enough.

“We dig ourselves a hole. We fight back. We push the game. We create chances. We hit the post… it’s there. There’s more than enough there. We’ve got to figure that out and I will because the solution is there.”

Nashville, meanwhile, head into Wednesday’s meeting on the back of a 2-0 defeat to the New York Red Bulls.

They had previously come from behind to draw 2-2 with Atlanta United, but coach Garry Smith suggested it was a step too far against the Red Bulls.

“When you’re a goal or two down, as we’ve been in previous games, somebody’s got to step up and and get us back into the game,” he said.

“But, maybe this is one game too many, where we’ve been asked to recover two goals. We just can’t do it all the time.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nashville SC – Randall Leal

Randall Leal has not scored since May 24, and in Nashville’s defeat to the Red Bulls he failed to create a chance. With Nashville hardly blessed with attacking output, they need their more creative players to step up.

Toronto FC – Alejandro Pozuelo

One bright spot from the defeat to Orlando was the return of Alejandro Pozuelo, who marked his first start of 2021 with an assist. The playmaker netted nine MLS goals last season and has been a big miss so far this year.

KEY OPTA FACTS

Nashville knocked Toronto FC out of last season’s playoffs in a 1-0 extra time victory in November. It’s the only playoff win by an expansion side against a non-expansion side since the Fire beat D.C. United, 2-0, in the 1998 MLS Cup Final.

Nashville has lost only one of its 16 home matches (W7 D8, including playoffs) after losing their home opener, 2-1, to Atlanta United in March 2020.

Toronto 3-2 defeat to Orlando City on Saturday marked the club’s first three-match regular season losing streak since October 2018. The Reds haven’t lost four straight regular season games since March-April 2015.

Nashville has averaged an MLS-high 11.3 shots inside the box per match this season, with 73.2 percent of its shots coming inside the area, second only to Inter Miami (75.0). Nashville is the fourth most accurate shooting team in MLS, hitting the target with 37.4 percent of its shots.

Toronto has used an MLS high 28 different players this season, with 23 of them starting, tied with D.C. United for most in the league this season. Nashville, meanwhile, has used just 15 different starters, tied for fewest in MLS.