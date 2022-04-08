Toronto FC’s squad are feeling positive about the progress they have made under Bob Bradley so far this season, according to captain Michael Bradley.

Last year was a season to forget for Toronto, but they have made a promising start under their new coach, taking seven points from their opening five games.

Six of those points have come from the last two fixtures, and midfielder Michael Bradley is confident Toronto, who will be welcoming Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne into their ranks for the second half of the season, are on the right track.

“We feel good about the progress,” he said ahead of Saturday’s trip to Real Salt Lake.

“There’s still a lot to do, a lot of things that we look at and feel like need to continue to get better, but for a new team, for a young team, early in the season to be able to find ways to win games and to pick up points that part’s really important.

“It’s important for confidence, it’s important just to give a little bit of confirmation or belief to the work that we’re doing every single day. The group’s in a good way, guys feel good about everything, but we all understand there’s still a lot more to give.”

RSL went on a three-game winning stretch after drawing their opener, and have lost just once so far this season despite a raft of injuries, with a point against the Colorado Rapids last time out leaving them second in the Western Conference.

After that game, Pablo Mastroeni said: “Given our current situation, nothing is ideal that we’re going through. What is ideal is the mindset of the guys to not make excuses for what we don’t have but really step up, be brave in difficult moments and come away with a result.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Real Salt Lake – Justin Meram

Justin Meram made his 300th regular season appearance on Saturday against the Rapids. Meram has scored four regular season goals against Toronto FC in his career as he has only scored more against CF Montreal (five).

Toronto FC – Jesus Jimenez

Jesus Jimenez has already scored three goals this season from five appearances following his arrival from Gornik Zabrze, with the Spaniard netting the opener in Toronto’s statement win over reigning MLS Cup champions New York City FC last time out.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Toronto won their first ever visit to Salt Lake City, a 2-1 victory in July 2007. Since then, Real Salt Lake has won eight of the nine matches in Utah (D1), with the only dropped point coming in the 2017 season opener.

– Real Salt Lake have not lost a home match to an Eastern Conference opponent since a 1-0 defeat to Orlando in June 2017. They’ve recorded 10 wins and four draws at Rio Tinto Stadium against Eastern Conference foes since that defeat to Orlando.

– Toronto have recorded consecutive wins after a nine-match winless run that dated back to the end of last season, though both wins came at home. The Reds have not won any of their last 10 away games (D3 L7) dating back to July with their last win at a Western opponent coming at the Galaxy in September 2017.Toronto rank second in MLS in pass attempts per game at 525.2, though they attempt the fewest shots in the league, averaging just 7.8 per match.

– Toronto are averaging 67.3 passes per shot so far this season, which would be the most in a single MLS season since Opta began detailed coverage in 2010. The only team to average at least 50 passes per shot in a season was Atlanta United (52.3) in 2020.