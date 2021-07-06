Toronto FC-Revolution Preview

Toronto FC are without a head coach as they prepare to face high-flying New England Revolution, with president Bill Manning explaining the team saw “no way back” for Chris Armas.

Toronto have lost eight of their opening MLS fixtures in 2021 and, after a 7-1 thrashing at the hands of D.C. United on Saturday, sit bottom of the Eastern Conference, 19 points shy of leaders New England.

It proved the final straw for Armas, who was named coach in January four months after he was sacked by the New York Red Bulls, and the 48-year-old was relieved of his duties.

“When you saw the way our team conceded yesterday, we saw no way back,” club president Manning said.

“We relieved Chris of his head coaching duties. Very difficult times and Chris is a very good man, so it was a very difficult conversation for Ali [Curtis] and I, but we need to move forward.”

“It’s been a difficult 18 months and then particularly it’s been difficult the last six months,” said general manager Curtis.

“That being said the results drive our business and results weren’t there. We felt we needed to go in a different direction.”

Assistant coach Javier Perez will be in charge for Wednesday’s game, which is the last before the Gold Cup break.

The Revs, meanwhile, drew 2-2 with Columbus Crew last time out, after a 2-1 defeat to FC Dallas.

“The last game wasn’t anything to write home about, the one in Dallas,” Bruce Arena said.

“But, getting a point on the road. We had some good wins against NYCFC and Cincinnati on the road. So, those are important points. You get points on the road in this league, and you can win at home, that’s a formula for success.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New England Revolution – Gustavo Bou

Gustavo Bou has scored in five straight matches for New England, equaling the fourth-longest streak in club history (including playoffs).

Toronto FC – Michael Bradley

Michael Bradley is one of the most experienced players in MLS, and in the midst of their current struggles, Toronto need the midfielder to step up his level and drag them through.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Only Wolde Harris (seven straight in 2000), Lee Nguyen (six straight in 2014) and Taylor Twellman (six straight in 2002) have had longer goalscoring streaks for the Revs than Bou.

– Toronto’s current six-match losing streak is the second-longest in club history behind a nine-game run to begin the 2012 season. The last team to lose more than six straight MLS matches was Colorado, who dropped eight straight in March-May 2019.

– Toronto conceded a club-record seven goals in its loss to D.C. United on Saturday. It was the 10th time in MLS history a team has allowed at least seven goals and the fifth since the start of the 2019 season.

– After taking one point from two away matches, the Revs return home, where they’ve won seven straight games (including playoffs). New England can tie the longest home winning streak in club history at eight with a win over Toronto, originally set in 2004-05.

– Toronto is unbeaten in five straight matches against New England (W3 D2) dating back to September 2018, equaling the longest unbeaten run for the Reds against New England in MLS (W2 D3 from May 2010 to July 2012).