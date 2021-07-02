Toronto FC-United Preview

D.C United head coach Hernan Losada has warned his players that Toronto FC will be out to prove a point on Saturday when the sides face off at Audi Field.

Toronto enter the match on a five-game losing run that leaves them second-bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, above Chicago Fire on goal difference alone.

The Reds have just five points from the first 30 on offer, but United are themselves coming off the back of a disappointing result after losing 2-1 to New York City FC last time out.

United conceded twice in the final 10 minutes to squander a one-goal lead against NYCFC, and Losada is hoping to learn from that chastening defeat.

“It’s certainly a lesson for the future,” he said. “We know this game will not be easy against Toronto. They’re coming off five defeats in a row, but they have something to prove.

“Our fans have been behind us in difficult moments this season and we’ll need them again.”

To make matters worse for out-of-form Toronto, they are set to lose some key players ahead of the Gold Cup beginning next week.

Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio, Ayo Akinola, Kemar Lawrence and Eriq Zavaleta have been called up by their national sides, but Chris Armas hopes to have them available for the July 7 clash with New England Revolution.

“It’s all up in the air at the moment,” head coach Armas said. “The players we will lose to the Gold Cup, we’re still waiting on some of the federations letting us know exactly when.”

Armas did deliver some positive news ahead of Saturday’s match, with Alejandro Pozuelo in contention after recovering from an injury and Yeferson Soteldo available after his Copa America exploits with Venezuela.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

D.C United – Ola Kamara

United forward Kamara has four goals to his name in seven appearances this season, with three of those goals coming in the space of two games prior to his blank against CF Montreal. There is no doubt that the Black-and-Red over-rely on the Norway international, with no other player in their squad scoring multiple goals so far this season.

Toronto FC – Jonathan Osorio

Osorio is one of those Toronto are going to have to make do without during Canada’s Gold Cup campaign, and the midfielder will be a big loss. The 29-year-old has scored in two of the Reds’ last three matches and has three goals in five MLS appearances overall this term. Sotedlo’s return should reduce his workload.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Seven of the last eight meetings between D.C. United and Toronto FC have ended level after 90 minutes, including the last five in a row. D.C. beat Toronto 1-0 in October 2018 while Toronto knocked D.C. out of the 2019 playoffs, winning 5-1 in extra time after finishing 1-1 in regulation time.

– The 95th-minute winning goal scored by Thiago Andrade was the first match-winner conceded by D.C. in the 95th minute or later since Diego Chaves scored for the Fire at 90+5 in a 2-1 D.C. loss in October 2011.

– Toronto FC’s 2-0 loss to FC Cincinnati on Saturday leaves them on five points through 10 games. Chicago and Toronto are both on five points through 10 games, the first time in the post-shootout era (since 2000) that two teams have had five or fewer points after 10 games of a season.

– Nigel Robertha scored on his first MLS start, the second D.C. United player to do so this season after Brandon Hines-Ike in April. Only one D.C. United player scored in their first career MLS start from 2014 until this season: Jose Guillermo Ortiz in April 2017.

– Toronto FC have lost five straight games and have now lost 11 times in their last 15 games (W2 D2, including playoffs). Prior to this run, the Reds had suffered just 10 losses in their previous 48 matches dating back to May 2019 (W23 D15).