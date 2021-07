Torres begins stint as coach for Atlético’s youth team

MADRID (AP)Fernando Torres began a new stint at Atletico Madrid on Monday, overseeing his first training session as a youth-team coach.

The former Atletico star will be leading the club’s under-19 squad this season.

The 37-year-old Torres, who retired as a player two years ago while in Chinese soccer, played for Atletico in two different periods, from 2001-07 and 2015-18.

The former Spain striker scored 129 goals in 404 matches with the Madrid team. He also had spells with Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan.

Atletico said Torres spent time with the club last season learning its coaching methodology.

