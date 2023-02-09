LONDON (AP)Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be out for up to seven weeks because of a knee injury.

Lloris was hurt late in the 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday in the English Premier League and was pictured wearing a brace on his leg.

Backup keeper Fraser Forster will stand in as Tottenham prepares to face AC Milan in the Champions League round of 16 next week.

”We are all disappointed about Hugo, he is injured,” Tottenham assistant coach Cristian Stellini said Thursday. ”But we have a good experienced keeper like Fraser. We have a tough five weeks in front of us.”

The London club is also in contention for a top-four finish in the league and has reached the fifth round of the FA Cup.

”We trust in Fraser,” Stellini said. ”Also we say to Hugo, `See you soon,’ because he needs a good recovery. He needs maybe five, seven weeks to be back with us.”

Later Thursday, Tottenham said midfielder Yves Bissouma will undergo surgery Friday to repair a stress fracture to his left ankle.

A timeframe for his return will be determined after surgery, the club said.

Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has returned to work after he had surgery in Italy last week to remove his gallbladder.

Conte was absent for the game against City, but flew back to England on Wednesday and will now help with preparation ahead of Saturday’s trip to Leicester.

Stellini would not confirm if the Italian would return to the touchline at the King Power Stadium.

”Antonio is back. This morning he was on the pitch with us,” he said. ”He has to take it easy for a bit, but we were so happy to meet him again at the training ground. He spent time hugging everyone. He didn’t speak about what he would do in the next match but he is back and we are happy.”

