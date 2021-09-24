Tottenham Hotspur-Arsenal Preview

Nuno Espirito Santo knows Sunday’s north London derby against Arsenal is a “special” occasion, as Tottenham look to return to form by defeating their rivals.

Spurs have lost their past two top-flight games 3-0. Arsenal, meanwhile, have recovered from losing their first three matches of the season by an aggregate score of 9-0 by beating Norwich City and Burnley, winning 1-0 on each occasion.

Just one of the previous 10 Tottenham managers to take charge in a north London derby has won their first top-flight meeting against Arsenal, though it was Jose Mourinho in July 2020, but Nuno is relishing the biggest match of his tenure so far.

“It is not another game. It is a special game,” he told a news conference on Friday.

“It is a special game for us, a special game for our fans. It is going to be a tough match and it’s a different game.

“It is a special moment for us. The attendance will be 66,000 people. That is huge.

“We have to compete, we have to play. We have to compete well. Give everything that we can and play well.

“Finding the right balance. Improvements have to be made, but we had a lot of positives that we take from the previous games.”

Mikel Arteta, too, is expecting a full-throttle encounter.

“When the ball is rolling I think we all forget where we are, we’re just trying to compete to win that football match, we won’t be any different from them,” he told a news conference.

“We are playing at home, we’re going to have our people right behind us, they’re going to create an incredible atmosphere that you have to be able to enjoy, empower and make the most of it.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arsenal – Aaron Ramsdale

Brought in as back up to Bernd Leno, Aaron Ramsdale has started Arsenal’s last two league games. The only goalkeepers to record a clean sheet in each of their first three Premier League starts for the Gunners are Alex Manninger and David Ospina.

Tottenham – Harry Kane

Harry Kane is the all-time highest goalscorer in competitive meetings between Arsenal and Tottenham, with 11 goals. He failed to score against Arsenal in their last meeting in March, but has never gone without a goal against the Gunners in back-to-back games. However, he has only had four attempts in the league so far this season and is yet to score.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Nuno will be the 10th different individual Spurs manager whose first north London derby came away from home, with just one of the previous nine emerging victorious (Peter Shreeve in January 1985, otherwise D5 L3).

– Arsenal beat Spurs 2-1 in this exact fixture in March – they’ve not won consecutive league games against Tottenham since doing the double over their rivals in the 2013-14 campaign.

– Tottenham have won just one of their last 28 away league games against Arsenal (D11 L16), coming from behind to win 3-2 in November 2010.

– Since consecutive 0-0 draws at Highbury in 1997-98 and 1998-99, Arsenal have scored at least once in each of their last 22 Premier League home games against Spurs.

– After losing their first three league games by an aggregate score of 9-0 this season, Arsenal have won both of their last two by a 1-0 scoreline. They last won three in a row without conceding in July 2020, while they last had three consecutive 1-0 victories in August 2008.