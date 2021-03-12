Tottenham Hotspur-Arsenal Preview

Harry Kane will only improve as he grows older, according to Jose Mourinho, whose Tottenham team face north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

Kane is the all-time highest goalscorer in north London derby matches in all competitions, netting 11 goals for Spurs against the Gunners in total.

The England captain has been in supreme form, scoring 16 league goals and providing a further 13 assists.

Kane turns 28 this year, but Mourinho sees no reason why the Spurs talisman cannot extend his career well into his thirties.

“You have to ask him, depends on what he wants to do and too early for him to think about that,” Mourinho said. “When a striker is that kind of goal scorer who can play in that position, it’s difficult as when they lose that intensity it’s more difficult for them. These kind of players get better with time. Very intelligent, they drop back and transform their game and become the nine-and-a-half between a nine and a 10.

“But (at) 28 (it) is too early to think about that.”

Spurs are seven points ahead of Arsenal heading into the game, but Mourinho insists he is looking up the table, not down at their rivals.

“I look up, I don’t look down. Because we have seven points more ahead of them I don’t look down. Opponent doesn’t matter, it’s a league match and points are there to fight for.”

Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, demanded his side cut out defensive lapses, with Granit Xhaka’s mistake costing them against Burnley and Dani Ceballos making an error in the Europa League win over Olympiacos.

“We have to stop making the errors that are costing goals, because we cannot sustain that at this level,” Arteta said. “It’s not concentration, it’s about when you play the ball. It’s not about structure, decision making, it’s about when you play the ball, it makes a whole difference.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arsenal – Martin Odegaard

Odegaard opened his Arsenal account in stunning fashion against Olympiacos, capping off a fine individual display in which he created a game-high four chances and had a game-high four attempts.

Tottenham – Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale has had a hand in six goals in his last four Premier League appearances (four goals, two assists). The Welshman has also netted five Premier League goals against Arsenal in his career, more than against any other side in the competition.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Arsenal have lost just one of their last seven home league games (W3 D3), though this was in their last such game against Manchester City. The Gunners have lost five home league games already this season, last losing more in a single campaign back in 1994-95 (six).

• Only Everton vs Liverpool (24) has finished as a draw more often than Arsenal vs Tottenham in Premier League history (23). Meanwhile, the north London derby has seen both teams find the net more often than any other fixture in the Premier League (38 games).

• Tottenham are looking to win three consecutive league games against Arsenal for the first time since October 1974, while victory at the Emirates would give them their first league double over the Gunners since 1992-93.

• Having won their first four away league games this season, Tottenham have won just two of their subsequent nine on the road in the Premier League (D3 L4).

• Arsenal strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have each scored nine Premier League goals this season, and could become the fifth/sixth players to reach double figures in each of their first four Premier League campaigns for the club, after Ian Wright, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Olivier Giroud.