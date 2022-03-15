Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes that he will need his senior players to step up to the plate if the club are to achieve their outside bet of Champions League football next term.

Spurs make the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League this Wednesday with a six-point gap to fourth-place Arsenal, with the Gunners having played one less game than their north London rivals to boot too.

Their boss still believes that they can close the gap and sneak into the top four despite a congested race however, but only if his more experienced faces help carry the weight of their charge.

“If you want to fight until the end for this type of target, this is the moment that I have to ask a lot from the big players,” Conte stated.

“I have to ask a lot from Harry (Kane), Hugo (Lloris), Sonny (Heung-min) and these players in this moment, they have to lead the situation and keep us until the end there.

“For sure in this moment, experience is very important. We don’t have a lot of experience in this team. 100% is not enough, we need to ask 120% or 130% to try to help this type of target. It’s very important to have these types of people to lead us and try to be very close.”

Seagulls boss Graham Potter meanwhile says that it is he who should shoulder the blame for his side’s five-game losing streak, instead asking fans to rally around the players for their efforts.

“It’s my responsibility in terms of team selection and tactics,” he stated. “We’re not getting the results, it’s my responsibility, it’s on me.

“The players deserve the support because they’ve put a lot into the season and accumulated points. Players are making their first season in the Premier League with crowds – that’s easily overlooked.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton and Hove Albion – Neal Maupay

The Seagulls man has bagged 26 goals in the Premier League since arriving at the club, to sit joint-top of their all-time leaderboard for competition finishes. He’s tied with Glenn Murray – and the former France youth star needs just one more to move clear of him for the club record outright.

Tottenham – Harry Kane

After a slow start to the season amid a protracted transfer saga, the England captain looks to have rediscovered his crucial touch for Spurs. He has scored 94 goals in 138 Premier League away games – and one more strike will see him become the all-time highest goalscorer on the road in the competition’s history.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Brighton have won their last two Premier League home games against Spurs, having won just two of their first seven at home against them in league competition (D1 L4).

– Spurs have won five of their eight Premier League meetings with Brighton (D1 L2), though all of their failures to win have come at the Amex Stadium.

– Brighton have won just four of their 34 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (D14 L16), and are winless in all five such games this term (D3 L2). However, those four victories have come in games against Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

– Since the start of last season, Tottenham have lost four of their seven Premier League games played on Wednesday (W2 D1), having lost just three of their previous 17 such games in the competition (W14).

– Having lost just four of their first 23 Premier League games this season, Brighton have now lost each of their last five in a row. They last lost six consecutive league games back in February/March 2006, a season in which they were relegated from the Championship.