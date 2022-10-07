Tottenham have what it takes to win the Premier League title, so says new Brighton and Hove Albion coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Antonio Conte’s team face Brighton on Saturday as they look to bounce back from suffering their first league defeat of the season last weekend in the north London derby.

Spurs went down 3-1 to rivals Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, with full-back Emerson Royal sent off. However, they remain just four points off the table-topping Gunners ahead of Saturday’s trip to the south coast.

De Zerbi oversaw a 3-3 draw with Liverpool at Anfield in his first game in charge of Brighton, but thinks his side are coming up against another potential title winner in his maiden home match.

“I think Tottenham are in the right condition to win the Premier League,” he said. “It’s not easy, because there’s (Manchester) City, Liverpool, Chelsea, but in the transfer market they bought very good players and after one year to work with Antonio I think they are able to win the Premier League.

“The squad is better than one or two years ago. If he doesn’t play (Dejan) Kulusevski, he plays Richarlison, if he doesn’t play (Pierre-Emile) Hojbjerg or (Rodrigo) Bentancur, he can play (Yves) Bissouma.

“Tottenham are a good team, not only the first 11 – but 20 or 22 players.”

Spurs have been rocked by the death of their fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who passed away at the age of 61 in Italy this week.

Harry Kane was among those to pay tribute to Ventrone on social media.

“A truly remarkable man. I’m devastated by the passing of our coach Gian Piero,” Kane posted. “My love and strength is with his family at this time.

“His words and wisdom will live on with me for the rest of my life and I’m just grateful I had the opportunity to spend time with him. RIP Prof.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton and Hove Albion – Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard has scored five goals in seven Premier League games for Brighton this season, including a hat-trick at Liverpool last time out. Only in 2021-22 (eight) has the Belgium winger scored more in a single Premier League campaign.

Tottenham – Harry Kane

Kane became the first ever player to score 100 away goals in the Premier League in their defeat against Arsenal last time out. Kane has scored five goals in his last seven Premier League games against Brighton, including three in four at the Amex Stadium.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Brighton have won two of their last three Premier League matches against Tottenham Hotspur (L1), one more than in their first seven games against them in the competition combined (W1 D1 L5).

– Having won 2-0 away at Brighton in March, Spurs are looking for consecutive top-flight wins away at the Seagulls for the first time since a run of three between 1980 and 1982.

– Tottenham’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season ended with a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal last time out. They have not lost consecutive league games on the road since September 2021, which included a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

– Only Everton (seven) have conceded fewer Premier League goals than Brighton (eight) this season, while only Manchester City (5.6) and Arsenal (6.9) have a lower expected goals against total than the Seagulls (7.9).

– No side has used fewer different players in the Premier League this season than Brighton (19), while the Seagulls have also made fewer changes to their starting XI than any other side this term (four).