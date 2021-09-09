Tottenham Hotspur-Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish believes the club have got a gem on their hands in the form of deadline day arrival Odsonne Edouard.

Palace paid a reported £15million to sign Edouard from Celtic last week, with the Frenchman having starred in his time in Scotland.

Patrick Vieira’s team are winless from their opening three games, but did take two points in total and will be relishing a home game against leaders Tottenham.

Edouard could well make his debut, and Parish is thrilled with the addition to Vieira’s squad.

“He’s a highly rated player. Most of Europe were chasing him a season ago or two seasons ago. The situation with the pandemic, that’s sort of quietened down the European market and enabled us to take the opportunity,” he told Palace’s website.

“I don’t think you need to be a super scout, do you, to spot that Odsonne Edouard is a fantastic player and a prospect, and somebody who could possibly come to the Premier League and do well. He’s someone that’s been on a lot of clubs’ radars for a long time.”

Tottenham have started this campaign in historic fashion, winning three times without conceding and sit top of the Premier League.

Oliver Skipp has started each of the league games under Nuno Espirito Santo, and the academy graduate is thrilled to be getting his chance.

“It’s hard to put it into words, really,” he told Spurs’ website.

“As a Spurs fan, I’ve been to the games, watched players in my position, tried to learn from them, to then be out there wearing that shirt means a lot, to my family, to me.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace – Conor Gallagher

Gallagher scored both of Crystal Palace’s goals against West Ham last time out, having netted just twice in his previous 31 Premier League appearances combined.

Tottenham – Harry Kane

Kane has scored 38 goals in Premier League London derby matches, second only to Thierry Henry (43) in the competition. Kane has been involved in 12 goals in 14 Premier League games against Crystal Palace (7 goals, 5 assists), including six in seven at Selhurst Park.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Tottenham have only failed to score in one of their 12 Premier League away games against Crystal Palace (W7 D3 L2), doing so in a 3-0 defeat in January 2005. Spurs have netted exactly once in each of their last five league games at Selhurst Park.

– Crystal Palace are set to become the first side to start a top-flight campaign with four consecutive London derbies. However, the Eagles are winless in their last 11 such games in the Premier League (D6 L5).

– Tottenham have started a league campaign with three wins and three clean sheets for the first time in their history. Only four teams have ever begun a top-flight campaign with four wins and no goals conceded – Aston Villa in 1900-01, Ipswich Town in 1974-75, Chelsea in 2005-06 and Manchester City in 2015-16.

– Crystal Palace have managed fewer shots (20) and fewer shots on target (5) than any other team in the Premier League this season. However, the Eagles did score with both of their efforts on target last time out against West Ham.

– Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha has faced Tottenham more often without registering a single goal or assist than he has any other side in the competition (12).