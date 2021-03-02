Tottenham Hotspur-Fulham Preview

Scott Parker is confident Fulham still have momentum on their side as they brace themselves for a daunting run of fixtures, beginning with Thursday’s home clash with Tottenham.

Fulham have alternated between a draw and a victory in their last five matches, most recently playing out a disappointing stalemate with Crystal Palace last weekend.

That 0-0 draw was seen as an opportunity missed for the Cottagers as they remain three points behind Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion in the final relegation spot.

Fulham now turn focus to the visit of Tottenham, before taking on Liverpool and Manchester City in quick succession, and Parker is trying to remain optimistic.

“Momentum is certainly with us in terms of the last 16, 17 games,” he said. “Momentum, belief, confidence, the way we’re playing is certainly there, it’s been key.

“Every game in this division is tough so of course you understand fixtures coming along are tougher than others but we’ve shown we can compete against any team in this division.

“I hope that’s not going to be any different in these next fixtures.”

Fulham have lost just three times in their last 15 top-flight matches, compared to seven defeats for city rivals Tottenham over the same period.

However, Spurs appear to have regained some form by easing to back-to-back 4-0 wins over Wolfsberger in the Europa League and Burnley in the Premier League.

Gareth Bale scored three and assisted another in those last two games, but Jose Mourinho is unsure if the injury-plagued forward will be ready to start again on Thursday.

“A player that gives me this kind of performance of course I want to play him on Thursday and on Sunday,” Mourinho said.

“I want to play him next week against Dinamo Zagreb but I don’t think I can. I don’t think I can. So this is a process that we have to manage day by day and see how he feels.

“He is a very important part of this decision-making because he has a lot of experience.”

KEY PLAYERS

Fulham – Alphonse Areola

Fulham have only conceded one goal in their last five Premier League matches, keeping clean sheets in their last two home games, which is thanks in large to the form of Areola.

The Paris Saint-Germain loanee boasts a 73.87 per cent save percentage this term, which is bettered only by Nick Pope (76.42) and Emiliano Martinez (77.97) among Premier League keepers to have played at least four times.

Tottenham – Harry Kane

England captain Kane ended a mini two-game scoring drought with his goal against Burnley last time out and will fancy his chances of netting against Fulham.

He has scored in his last four appearances against the west London outfit in all competitions, netting six in total during that run.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Fulham have won just one of their last 14 Premier League matches against Tottenham (D3 L10), winning 1-0 at White Hart Lane in March 2013 under former Spurs manager Martin Jol.

– Tottenham have picked up 10 wins from their last 12 Premier League games against Fulham (D1 L1), conceding just eight goals in the process and never more than once in a match.

– Spurs have only won more Premier League London derbies against West Ham (24) than they have versus Fulham (15).

– No side has netted fewer home goals than Fulham in the Premier League this season, with the Cottagers scoring just eight in their 13 games at Craven Cottage.

– Tottenham have lost their last three Premier League away games, as many as they had in their previous 17 on the road (W7 D7). Spurs boss Mourinho has never lost four consecutive away league games in his managerial career.