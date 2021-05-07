Tottenham Hotspur-Leeds United Preview

Harry Kane is not underappreciated at Tottenham, who know they have one of the world’s finest strikers on their books, according to interim manager Ryan Mason.

Kane has been in magnificent form for Spurs in 2020-21. He leads the way in the Premier League with 21 goals and 13 assists – both more than any other player.

The England captain has been linked with a move away from Spurs, whose failure to win a trophy rumbles on. Mason, though, is adamant Kane is not undervalued in north London.

“No, we don’t under appreciate him, we know he’s the best number nine in the world, or one of,” Mason said ahead of Saturday’s clash with Leeds United.

“As a country, do we under appreciate him? Maybe. In my opinion he’s been the most complete player this season, proven that every single week. He’s one of the best.

“I love Harry, everyone loves Harry here, one of the most professional guys I’ve ever come across. He wants to learn, wants to improve, it’s why he’s remained so consistent, he works at his game.”

Another English striker who has thrived in the Premier League this season is Leeds’ Patrick Bamford, who has netted 14 goals in the competition.

Bamford failed to make the grade at Chelsea and struggled in spells at Burnley and Crystal Palace, but is key player for Marcelo Bielsa.

“I’ve been happy with it,” Bamford said of his season so far. “I’m always striving to do better, score more goals, more assists, play better and become a better player, but I think overall the way it’s gone, it’s been pretty good.

“I always believed I belonged playing in the Premier League, but there’s always that part of you that had that shadow of doubt where you’re saying am I actually good enough. But, this season, I have proved to myself that I can do it.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leeds United – Patrick Bamford

Bamford has failed to score in any of his last five Premier League games for Leeds, his longest drought in league competition since a run of seven in February 2020. He has scored four goals in his last 17 Premier League matches, having netted 10 times in his first 17 for Leeds in the competition.

Tottenham – Gareth Bale

Kane was not among the goals for Spurs last time out, but Gareth Bale certainly was, as the Welshman scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 rout of already relegated Sheffield United. One more goal for Bale would mean the longest gap between 10+ goal seasons in Premier League history (eight).

KEY OPTA FACTS

-Mason has become the fourth Tottenham manager to win his first two Premier League games in charge of the club, after Glenn Hoddle, Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho – all three of those lost their third game.

-There is an age difference of 35 years and 327 days between Leeds manager Bielsa and Tottenham’s Mason, the second biggest gap between two managers meeting in the competition, after Bobby Robson and Chris Coleman (37 years, 112 days).

-Leeds could become the first side to remain unbeaten at home in the Premier League against each of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Spurs in a season since West Ham in 2015-16.

-Tottenham have scored at least once in each of their last 11 Premier League games, the longest current run in the competition. Indeed, only Manchester City (31) have scored in more different Premier League games this season than Spurs (28).

-After a run of six consecutive victories against Spurs in the Premier League between 1999 and 2001, Leeds are winless in their last six against them in the competition (D1 L5), losing the last three in a row.